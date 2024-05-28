$1.5M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Loading... Loading...

Although U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga’s insider transactions platform.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings

The Trade: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation IART Director, Exec. Chairman of the Board Stuart Essig acquired a total of 52,641 shares at an average price of $28.49. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.5 million.

Director, Exec. Chairman of the Board Stuart Essig acquired a total of 52,641 shares at an average price of $28.49. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.5 million. What's Happening: On May 6, Integra LifeSciences reported first-quarter revenues of $368.9 million, down 3.1% Y/Y on a reported basis and 2.5% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $361.96 million and the management guidance of $360 million to $365 million.

On May 6, Integra LifeSciences reported first-quarter revenues of $368.9 million, down 3.1% Y/Y on a reported basis and 2.5% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $361.96 million and the management guidance of $360 million to $365 million. What Integra LifeSciences Holdings Does: Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is a New Jersey-based medical equipment company focused on developing products for regenerative therapy, extremity orthopedics, and neurosurgical applications.

Manitowoc Company

The Trade: The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW EVP & Chief Financial Officer Brian P Regan acquired a total of 1,000 shares at an average price of $12.21. To acquire these shares, it cost around $12,210.

EVP & Chief Financial Officer Brian P Regan acquired a total of 1,000 shares at an average price of $12.21. To acquire these shares, it cost around $12,210. What's Happening: On May 7, Manitowoc reported weak first-quarter earnings.

On May 7, Manitowoc reported weak first-quarter earnings. What Manitowoc Company Does: Manitowoc Co Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. It designs and manufactures mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, and boom trucks.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Loading... Loading...

Leggett & Platt

The Trade: Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG Director Mark A Blinn bought a total of 6,000 shares at an average price of $10.74. To acquire these shares, it cost around $64,439.

Director Mark A Blinn bought a total of 6,000 shares at an average price of $10.74. To acquire these shares, it cost around $64,439. What's Happening: On May 21, Leggett & Platt named Karl Glassman as President and CEO.

On May 21, Leggett & Platt named Karl Glassman as President and CEO. What Leggett & Platt Does: Leggett & Platt Inc designs and produces engineered components and products found in homes and automobiles.

Wabash National

The Trade: Wabash National Corporation WNC Director John G. Boss bought a total of 3,658 shares at an average price of $16.45. The insider spent around $60,163 to buy those shares.

Director John G. Boss bought a total of 3,658 shares at an average price of $16.45. The insider spent around $60,163 to buy those shares. What's Happening: On May 21, the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share of the company’s common stock.

On May 21, the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share of the company’s common stock. What Wabash National Does: Wabash National Corp operates as the innovation leader of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries.

Check This Out: Top 3 Materials Stocks That Are Set To Fly This Quarter