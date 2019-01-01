ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lear
(NYSE:LEA)
140.81
4.25[3.11%]
Last update: 1:11PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low136.46 - 143.74
52 Week High/Low122.67 - 204.91
Open / Close137.43 / -
Float / Outstanding51.8M / 59.8M
Vol / Avg.493.7K / 569.5K
Mkt Cap8.4B
P/E37.41
50d Avg. Price133.54
Div / Yield3.08/2.26%
Payout Ratio62.74
EPS0.82
Total Float51.8M

Lear (NYSE:LEA), Dividends

Lear issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lear generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.79%

Annual Dividend

$3.08

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lear Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lear (LEA) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 19, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Lear (LEA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Lear ($LEA) will be on June 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Lear (LEA) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Lear (LEA) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Lear (LEA) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.77

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lear (NYSE:LEA)?
A

The most current yield for Lear (LEA) is 2.37% and is payable next on June 29, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.