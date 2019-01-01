Lear (NYSE:LEA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lear
The latest price target for Lear (NYSE: LEA) was reported by Benchmark on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $175.00 expecting LEA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.28% upside). 31 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lear (NYSE: LEA) was provided by Benchmark, and Lear maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lear, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lear was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lear (LEA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $206.00 to $175.00. The current price Lear (LEA) is trading at is $140.81, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
