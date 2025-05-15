May 15, 2025 8:04 AM 1 min read

This Alcoa Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee downgraded the rating for Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR from Overweight to Neutral. Luminar shares closed at $4.76 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Scotiabank analyst Greg McGinniss downgraded Americold Realty Trust, Inc. COLD from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform and announced a $20 price target. Americold Realty Trust shares closed at $17.94 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Daniel Major downgraded the rating for Alcoa Corporation AA from Buy to Neutral and announced a $31 price target. Alcoa shares closed at $29.61 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • William Blair analyst Sami Corwin downgraded the rating for Nkarta, Inc. NKTX from Outperform to Market Perform. Nkarta shares closed at $1.87 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey downgraded Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV from Outperform to Market Perform and slashed the price target from $2 to $1.2. Grove Collaborative shares closed at $1.19 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

