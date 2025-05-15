Luminar (LAZR) Stock Drops Sharply Following Q1 Earnings, CEO Shakeup

Shares of Luminar Technologies Inc LAZR plunged 16.3% to $3.985 on Thursday afternoon after the company reported first-quarter results and announced a major leadership transition.

What To Know: While Luminar beat Wall Street expectations, posting a loss of $1.50 per share versus an expected $1.78, and revenue of $18.89 million versus a $15.98 million estimate, investors reacted sharply to news that CEO and founder Austin Russell has resigned following a board-led ethics inquiry. The company confirmed that the investigation did not affect financial results.

Russell will remain on the board, with former Nuance CEO Paul Ricci set to take over on May 21. Ricci brings a track record in scaling tech companies and building AI-driven platforms.

Alongside earnings, Luminar unveiled a new unified product architecture and operating plan aimed at halving non-GAAP operational expenditures by the end of fiscal 2025. CEO Russell characterized the plan as a move to "ramp up production, ramp down costs, and capitalize on the future."

Despite positive financial beats and future-focused plans, the leadership shakeup and surrounding uncertainty appears to have rattled investors during Thursday’s session.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, LAZR has a 52-week high of $32.62 and a 52-week low of $3.30.