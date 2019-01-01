Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.160
Quarterly Revenue
$6.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$6.9M
Earnings History
Luminar Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) reporting earnings?
Luminar Technologies (LAZR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.08, which missed the estimate of $-0.06.
What were Luminar Technologies’s (NASDAQ:LAZR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.3M, which beat the estimate of $4.8M.
