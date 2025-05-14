May 14, 2025 5:24 PM 1 min read

Luminar Technologies Shares Slip After Q1 Results, New Operating Plan

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Luminar Technologies, Inc. LAZR released its first-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter. 

The Details:  Luminar Technologies reported quarterly losses of $1.50 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of losses of $1.78. Quarterly revenue came in at $18.89 million, which beat the Street estimate of $15.98 million.

Read Next: Nvidia Climbs On Saudi AI Investments: Analyst Estimates $15 Billion To $20 Billion In Revenue 

Luminar announced a new operating plan enabled by a unified product architecture. The company expects it will reduce quarterly non-GAAP opreational expenditures by approximately half by the end of fiscal 2025 versus the beginning of fiscal 2024.

“In a world of macro uncertainty and adversity, we’re firing on all cylinders to ramp up production, ramp down costs and capitalize on the future, as evidenced by our announcements today,” said CEO Austin Russell.

“This kicks off our new operating plan for Luminar with a unified product platform, enabling radical focus and streamlining of the business, as well as unlocking value throughout our organization.”

LAZR Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Luminar Technologies stock was down 1.68% at $4.68 after-hours on Wednesday.  

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

LAZR Logo
LAZRLuminar Technologies Inc
$4.703.75%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.60
Growth
52.83
Quality
-
Value
27.39
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsTop StoriesMoversTechwhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved