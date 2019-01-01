Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on May 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting LAZR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.38% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) was provided by Northland Capital Markets, and Luminar Technologies maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Luminar Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Luminar Technologies was filed on May 19, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 19, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Luminar Technologies (LAZR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $23.00 to $13.00. The current price Luminar Technologies (LAZR) is trading at is $10.71, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
