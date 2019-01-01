Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lancaster Colony
Lancaster Colony Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) was reported by Cowen & Co. on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $140.00 expecting LANC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.75% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Lancaster Colony initiated their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lancaster Colony, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lancaster Colony was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lancaster Colony (LANC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $140.00. The current price Lancaster Colony (LANC) is trading at is $120.95, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.