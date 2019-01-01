ñol

Lancaster Colony
(NASDAQ:LANC)
120.95
-2.36[-1.91%]
Last update: 10:23AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low120.53 - 121.97
52 Week High/Low118.99 - 201.31
Open / Close121.97 / -
Float / Outstanding19.3M / 27.5M
Vol / Avg.10.7K / 119.7K
Mkt Cap3.3B
P/E36.81
50d Avg. Price145.8
Div / Yield3.2/2.60%
Payout Ratio92.54
EPS-0.17
Total Float19.3M

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lancaster Colony reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$0.710

Quarterly Revenue

$403.5M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$403.5M

Earnings Recap

 

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lancaster Colony missed estimated earnings by 31.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $1.03.

Revenue was up $46.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 0.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lancaster Colony's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.49 1.51 1.31 1.24
EPS Actual 1.25 1.11 1.15 1.05
Revenue Estimate 419.85M 408.20M 368.29M 340.02M
Revenue Actual 428.43M 392.06M 385.57M 357.25M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lancaster Colony using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Lancaster Colony Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) reporting earnings?
A

Lancaster Colony (LANC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.04, which missed the estimate of $1.12.

Q
What were Lancaster Colony’s (NASDAQ:LANC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $289.9M, which missed the estimate of $295.5M.

