Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lancaster Colony missed estimated earnings by 31.07%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $1.03.

Revenue was up $46.24 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.24 which was followed by a 0.63% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lancaster Colony's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.49 1.51 1.31 1.24 EPS Actual 1.25 1.11 1.15 1.05 Revenue Estimate 419.85M 408.20M 368.29M 340.02M Revenue Actual 428.43M 392.06M 385.57M 357.25M

