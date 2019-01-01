Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Lakeland Industries
Lakeland Industries Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) was reported by Roth Capital on April 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $35.00 expecting LAKE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 93.26% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) was provided by Roth Capital, and Lakeland Industries maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Lakeland Industries, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Lakeland Industries was filed on April 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Lakeland Industries (LAKE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $28.00 to $35.00. The current price Lakeland Industries (LAKE) is trading at is $18.11, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.