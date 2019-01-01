Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lakeland Industries missed estimated earnings by 83.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was down $10.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lakeland Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.42 0.53 0.66 EPS Actual 0.35 0.31 0.57 0.96 Revenue Estimate 30.98M 33.28M 33.89M 34.96M Revenue Actual 30.03M 27.47M 34.09M 36.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.