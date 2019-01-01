Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
Earnings Recap
Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lakeland Industries missed estimated earnings by 83.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.37.
Revenue was down $10.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lakeland Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.33
|0.42
|0.53
|0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.31
|0.57
|0.96
|Revenue Estimate
|30.98M
|33.28M
|33.89M
|34.96M
|Revenue Actual
|30.03M
|27.47M
|34.09M
|36.90M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Lakeland Industries using advanced sorting and filters.
Lakeland Industries Questions & Answers
Lakeland Industries (LAKE) is scheduled to report earnings on June 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 18, 2022 for Q4.
The Actual EPS was $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.16.
The Actual Revenue was $23M, which beat the estimate of $22M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.