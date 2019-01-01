ñol

Lakeland Industries
(NASDAQ:LAKE)
17.46
-0.25[-1.41%]
Last update: 10:31AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low17.34 - 17.74
52 Week High/Low15.37 - 27.24
Open / Close17.74 / -
Float / Outstanding6.5M / 7.6M
Vol / Avg.1K / 30.4K
Mkt Cap133M
P/E12.56
50d Avg. Price17.58
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.18
Total Float6.5M

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lakeland Industries reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 18

EPS

$0.060

Quarterly Revenue

$26.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$26.8M

Earnings Recap

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, April 18, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lakeland Industries missed estimated earnings by 83.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was down $10.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 1.72% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lakeland Industries's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021
EPS Estimate 0.33 0.42 0.53 0.66
EPS Actual 0.35 0.31 0.57 0.96
Revenue Estimate 30.98M 33.28M 33.89M 34.96M
Revenue Actual 30.03M 27.47M 34.09M 36.90M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Lakeland Industries using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Lakeland Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) reporting earnings?
A

Lakeland Industries (LAKE) is scheduled to report earnings on June 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 18, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Q
What were Lakeland Industries’s (NASDAQ:LAKE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $23M, which beat the estimate of $22M.

