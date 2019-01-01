Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Jianpu Technology
Jianpu Technology Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) was reported by UBS on September 4, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting JT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Jianpu Technology (NYSE: JT) was provided by UBS, and Jianpu Technology downgraded their sell rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Jianpu Technology, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Jianpu Technology was filed on September 4, 2019 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 4, 2020.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Jianpu Technology (JT) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Jianpu Technology (JT) is trading at is $1.84, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.