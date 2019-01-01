QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Jetcom Inc is a minerals exploration company with interests in uranium claims in Quebec, Canada.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jetcom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jetcom (JTCMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jetcom (OTCEM: JTCMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jetcom's (JTCMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jetcom.

Q

What is the target price for Jetcom (JTCMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jetcom

Q

Current Stock Price for Jetcom (JTCMF)?

A

The stock price for Jetcom (OTCEM: JTCMF) is $0.000008 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 17:16:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jetcom (JTCMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jetcom.

Q

When is Jetcom (OTCEM:JTCMF) reporting earnings?

A

Jetcom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jetcom (JTCMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jetcom.

Q

What sector and industry does Jetcom (JTCMF) operate in?

A

Jetcom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.