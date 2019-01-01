QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Jetblack Corp is a development stage company focused on the cannabis industry. It also offers consulting services to cannabis-related business.

Jetblack Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jetblack (JTBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jetblack (OTCPK: JTBK) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jetblack's (JTBK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jetblack.

Q

What is the target price for Jetblack (JTBK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jetblack

Q

Current Stock Price for Jetblack (JTBK)?

A

The stock price for Jetblack (OTCPK: JTBK) is $0.0085 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:06:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jetblack (JTBK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jetblack.

Q

When is Jetblack (OTCPK:JTBK) reporting earnings?

A

Jetblack does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jetblack (JTBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jetblack.

Q

What sector and industry does Jetblack (JTBK) operate in?

A

Jetblack is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.