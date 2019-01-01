JTC PLC is a Jersey-based company engages in the provision of a fund, corporate, and private client services. The company segments include Institutional Client Services (ICS) and Private Client Services (PCS). It generates maximum revenue from the ICS segment. The company provides company secretarial and administration services to a range of corporate clients comprising small and medium-sized enterprises, public companies, multinationals, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and private clients. It also offers real estate, private equity, hedge, renewables, debt and other alternatives, sovereign wealth funds.