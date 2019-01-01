QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/13.2K
Div / Yield
0.04/0.30%
52 Wk
9.7 - 12
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
29.34
Shares
147.6M
Outstanding
JTC PLC is a Jersey-based company engages in the provision of a fund, corporate, and private client services. The company segments include Institutional Client Services (ICS) and Private Client Services (PCS). It generates maximum revenue from the ICS segment. The company provides company secretarial and administration services to a range of corporate clients comprising small and medium-sized enterprises, public companies, multinationals, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and private clients. It also offers real estate, private equity, hedge, renewables, debt and other alternatives, sovereign wealth funds.

JTC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JTC (JTCPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JTC (OTCPK: JTCPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JTC's (JTCPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JTC.

Q

What is the target price for JTC (JTCPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JTC

Q

Current Stock Price for JTC (JTCPF)?

A

The stock price for JTC (OTCPK: JTCPF) is $11.9 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 19:35:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JTC (JTCPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JTC.

Q

When is JTC (OTCPK:JTCPF) reporting earnings?

A

JTC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JTC (JTCPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JTC.

Q

What sector and industry does JTC (JTCPF) operate in?

A

JTC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.