|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of JTC (OTCPK: JTCPF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for JTC.
There is no analysis for JTC
The stock price for JTC (OTCPK: JTCPF) is $11.9 last updated Thu Jan 06 2022 19:35:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for JTC.
JTC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for JTC.
JTC is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.