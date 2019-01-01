QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
Summit Materials is a top-10 aggregates supplier and top-15 cement producer in the U.S. Founded as a roll-up strategy in 2009, the company has grown through a very active acquisition strategy. While cement and aggregates constituted about 35% of the firm's revenue in 2020, these higher-margin businesses constituted nearly 55% of gross profit. Summit's downstream businesses and services include asphalt, ready-mix concrete, and paving. While these constitute about 65% of revenue, their lower margins lead to gross profit contribution of roughly 45%.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2600.270 0.0100
REV600.480M553.426M-47.054M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Summit Materials Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Summit Materials (SUM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Summit Materials's (SUM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Summit Materials (SUM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) was reported by Barclays on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting SUM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.63% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Summit Materials (SUM)?

A

The stock price for Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) is $31.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Summit Materials (SUM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2017.

Q

When is Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) reporting earnings?

A

Summit Materials’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Summit Materials (SUM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Summit Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Summit Materials (SUM) operate in?

A

Summit Materials is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the NYSE.