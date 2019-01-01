Summit Materials is a top-10 aggregates supplier and top-15 cement producer in the U.S. Founded as a roll-up strategy in 2009, the company has grown through a very active acquisition strategy. While cement and aggregates constituted about 35% of the firm's revenue in 2020, these higher-margin businesses constituted nearly 55% of gross profit. Summit's downstream businesses and services include asphalt, ready-mix concrete, and paving. While these constitute about 65% of revenue, their lower margins lead to gross profit contribution of roughly 45%.