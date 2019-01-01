|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.260
|0.270
|0.0100
|REV
|600.480M
|553.426M
|-47.054M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Summit Materials’s space includes: ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO), Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM), Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) and Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID).
The latest price target for Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) was reported by Barclays on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting SUM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.63% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) is $31.34 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2017.
Summit Materials’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Summit Materials.
Summit Materials is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the NYSE.