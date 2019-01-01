ñol

James Hardie Industries
(NYSE:JHX)
24.56
-0.01[-0.04%]
At close: Jun 3
24.57
0.0100[0.04%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low24.44 - 41.85
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 445.3M
Vol / Avg.- / 68.9K
Mkt Cap10.9B
P/E23.85
50d Avg. Price28.49
Div / Yield0.7/2.85%
Payout Ratio38.83
EPS0.12
Total Float-

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX), Dividends

James Hardie Industries issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash James Hardie Industries generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.58%

Annual Dividend

$0.43

Last Dividend

May 27
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

James Hardie Industries Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next James Hardie Industries (JHX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for James Hardie Industries. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own James Hardie Industries (JHX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for James Hardie Industries ($JHX) will be on June 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of James Hardie Industries (JHX) shares by May 27, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next James Hardie Industries (JHX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for James Hardie Industries (JHX) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.22

Q
What is the dividend yield for James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX)?
A

James Hardie Industries has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for James Hardie Industries (JHX) was $0.21 and was paid out next on June 29, 2022.

