James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX), Dividends

James Hardie Industries issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash James Hardie Industries generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for James Hardie Industries. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on June 29, 2022.
The next dividend payout for James Hardie Industries ($JHX) will be on June 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of James Hardie Industries (JHX) shares by May 27, 2022
The next dividend for James Hardie Industries (JHX) will be on May 26, 2022 and will be $0.22
James Hardie Industries has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for James Hardie Industries (JHX) was $0.21 and was paid out next on June 29, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.