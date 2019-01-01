JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
JELD-WEN Holding missed estimated earnings by 51.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.33.
Revenue was up $78.60 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at JELD-WEN Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.40
|0.61
|0.20
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.45
|0.59
|0.27
|Revenue Estimate
|1.21B
|1.17B
|1.16B
|1.04B
|Revenue Actual
|1.29B
|1.15B
|1.25B
|1.09B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of JELD-WEN Holding using advanced sorting and filters.
JELD-WEN Holding Questions & Answers
JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) is scheduled to report earnings on August 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.51, which hit the estimate of $0.51.
The Actual Revenue was $948.7M, which missed the estimate of $977.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.