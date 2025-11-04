Insperity Posts Downbeat Q3 Results, Joins IAC, Archer-Daniels-Midland And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling more than 300 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS guidance below estimates.

Insperity reported quarterly losses of 20 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 22 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.623 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.632 billion.

Insperity shares dipped 31.3% to $31.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) tumbled 38.7% to $14.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Also, the company announced that its ESSENCE study did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint.

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) fell 28.1% to $3.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates.

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares dipped 26.2% to $16.77 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (NYSE:AESI) dipped 17.8% to $10.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) fell 15.7% to $10.32 in pre-market trading after posting third-quarter results.

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) dipped 11.6% to $30.30 in pre-market trading. uniQure shares fell 49% on Monday after the company announced that it believes that the FDA currently no longer agrees that data from the Phase I/II studies of AMT-130 in comparison to an external control may be adequate to provide the primary evidence in support of a BLA submission.

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) fell 10.5% to $5.30 in pre-market trading.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) declined 8.8% to $10.10 in pre-market trading.

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) fell 7.9% to $29.99 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) dipped 7.6% to $55.57 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates.

Energy Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:UUUU) fell 6.7% to $16.26 in pre-market trading after dipping 13% on Monday.

