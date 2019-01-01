JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for JELD-WEN Holding
JELD-WEN Holding Questions & Answers
The latest price target for JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) was reported by Barclays on May 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting JELD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.75% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE: JELD) was provided by Barclays, and JELD-WEN Holding maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of JELD-WEN Holding, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for JELD-WEN Holding was filed on May 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $28.00 to $25.00. The current price JELD-WEN Holding (JELD) is trading at is $19.12, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
