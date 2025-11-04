Gold Falls Over 1%; Uber Shares Decline After Q3 Results

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 350 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.60% to 47,053.04 while the NASDAQ dipped 1.65% to 23,441.48. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.05% to 6,780.03.

Check This Out: Amazon To Rally Around 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Financial shares jumped by 0.4% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks fell by 1.8%.

Top Headline

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock fell more than 6% on Tuesday after the company reported its fiscal third-quarter 2025 results.

The company reported a 20% year-over-year (Y/Y) revenue growth to $13.47 billion, surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber reported adjusted EPS of 81 cents, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 69 cents.

Equities Trading UP



Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares shot up 133% to $10.71 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by QOL Medical.

(NASDAQ:EVOK) shares shot up 133% to $10.71 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by QOL Medical. Shares of PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE) got a boost, surging 49% to $0.28 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 EPS results.

(NASDAQ:PTLE) got a boost, surging 49% to $0.28 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 EPS results. Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) shares were also up, gaining 50% to $6.16 after the company announced it will be acquired by a group led by TriArtisan Capital Advisors in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $620 million, or $6.25 per share.

Equities Trading DOWN

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) shares dropped 15% to $18.86 following a third-quarter revenue miss.

(NYSE:NCLH) shares dropped 15% to $18.86 following a third-quarter revenue miss. Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) were down 28% to $3.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates.

(NYSE:JELD) were down 28% to $3.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was down, falling 31% to $16.82 after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Also, the company announced that its ESSENCE study did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint.

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $60.77 while gold traded down 1.1% at $3,970.20.

Silver traded down 1.5% to $47.345 on Tuesday, while copper fell 2.5% to $4.9450.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.30%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.01%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.14%, Germany's DAX 40 dipped 0.76% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.52% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.74%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declining 0.79%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.41% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.62%.

Economics

The Logistics Manager's Index came in unchanged at 57.4 in October, matching the previous month's reading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock