Gold bars
November 4, 2025 12:46 PM 2 min read

Gold Falls Over 1%; Uber Shares Decline After Q3 Results

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 350 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.60% to 47,053.04 while the NASDAQ dipped 1.65% to 23,441.48. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.05% to 6,780.03.

Check This Out: Amazon To Rally Around 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financial shares jumped by 0.4% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, information technology stocks fell by 1.8%.

Top Headline

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) stock fell more than 6% on Tuesday after the company reported its fiscal third-quarter 2025 results.

The company reported a 20% year-over-year (Y/Y) revenue growth to $13.47 billion, surpassing the analyst consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber reported adjusted EPS of 81 cents, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 69 cents.

Equities Trading UP
           

  • Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) shares shot up 133% to $10.71 after the company announced it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by QOL Medical.
  • Shares of PTL Limited (NASDAQ:PTLE) got a boost, surging 49% to $0.28 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in H1 EPS results.
  • Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) shares were also up, gaining 50% to $6.16 after the company announced it will be acquired by a group led by TriArtisan Capital Advisors in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $620 million, or $6.25 per share.

Equities Trading DOWN

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) shares dropped 15% to $18.86 following a third-quarter revenue miss.
  • Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) were down 28% to $3.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 guidance below estimates.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was down, falling 31% to $16.82 after the company reported third-quarter financial results. Also, the company announced that its ESSENCE study did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.5% to $60.77 while gold traded down 1.1% at $3,970.20.

Silver traded down 1.5% to $47.345 on Tuesday, while copper fell 2.5% to $4.9450.

Euro zone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 declined 0.30%, while Spain's IBEX 35 Index fell 0.01%. London's FTSE 100 rose 0.14%, Germany's DAX 40 dipped 0.76% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.52% during the session.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed lower on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 falling 1.74%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng declining 0.79%, China's Shanghai Composite falling 0.41% and India's BSE Sensex declining 0.62%.

Economics

The Logistics Manager's Index came in unchanged at 57.4 in October, matching the previous month's reading.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
DENN Logo
DENNDenny's Corp
$6.1750.0%
Overview
EVOK Logo
EVOKEvoke Pharma Inc
$10.71133.3%
JELD Logo
JELDJELD-WEN Holding Inc
$3.00-28.6%
NCLH Logo
NCLHNorwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
$18.94-14.6%
PTLE Logo
PTLEPTL Ltd
$0.256637.9%
SRPT Logo
SRPTSarepta Therapeutics Inc
$16.77-31.4%
UBER Logo
UBERUber Technologies Inc
$93.79-5.95%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved