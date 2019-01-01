|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.110
|0.920
|-0.1900
|REV
|519.390M
|497.600M
|-21.790M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE: JBT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in John Bean Technologies’s space includes: Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI), Barnes Gr (NYSE:B), Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN), Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) and Helios Technologies (NYSE:HLIO).
The latest price target for John Bean Technologies (NYSE: JBT) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 185.00 expecting JBT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.99% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for John Bean Technologies (NYSE: JBT) is $103.94 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021.
John Bean Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for John Bean Technologies.
John Bean Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.