Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/151.8K
Div / Yield
0.4/0.39%
52 Wk
103.35 - 177.56
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
10.96
Open
-
P/E
28.43
EPS
0.91
Shares
31.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
John Bean Technologies is a mid-cap, diversified industrial conglomerate that spun out of FMC Technologies in August 2008. Over half of JBT's sales are made in the United States. The firm operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. FoodTech provides both customized and turnkey industrial solutions for the food and beverage industry, including a large variety of protein processing and packaging solutions, as well as fruit and juice extraction and ready-to-eat solutions. Aerotech sells solutions to airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight firms, and defense contractors, among others. These solutions include gate equipment, as well as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, and aircraft ground power and cooling system products.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1100.920 -0.1900
REV519.390M497.600M-21.790M

John Bean Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy John Bean Technologies (JBT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of John Bean Technologies (NYSE: JBT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are John Bean Technologies's (JBT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for John Bean Technologies (JBT) stock?

A

The latest price target for John Bean Technologies (NYSE: JBT) was reported by Wells Fargo on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 185.00 expecting JBT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 77.99% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for John Bean Technologies (JBT)?

A

The stock price for John Bean Technologies (NYSE: JBT) is $103.94 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does John Bean Technologies (JBT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 27, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021.

Q

When is John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) reporting earnings?

A

John Bean Technologies's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is John Bean Technologies (JBT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for John Bean Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does John Bean Technologies (JBT) operate in?

A

John Bean Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NYSE.