John Bean Technologies is a mid-cap, diversified industrial conglomerate that spun out of FMC Technologies in August 2008. Over half of JBT's sales are made in the United States. The firm operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. FoodTech provides both customized and turnkey industrial solutions for the food and beverage industry, including a large variety of protein processing and packaging solutions, as well as fruit and juice extraction and ready-to-eat solutions. Aerotech sells solutions to airport authorities, passenger airlines, airfreight firms, and defense contractors, among others. These solutions include gate equipment, as well as commercial and military cargo loading, aircraft deicing, and aircraft ground power and cooling system products.