Jim Cramer Says This Is A 'Very, Very Expensive' Stock: 'I Say Ka-Ching Ka-Ching On Some Of That One'

Loading... Loading...

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is quite fond of John Bean Technologies Corporation JBT. "It’s a little quirky, but it’s good. Global industrial food has always been one of my faves," he added.

John Bean Technologies recently disclosed FY23 preliminary results and FY24 outlook. The company also intends to launch a voluntary takeover offer for Marel in the first quarter of 2024.

Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC has "got to be one of the most hated stocks," Cramer said. "At $438, I’m finally ready to pull the trigger, at least for a quarter of a position."

Northrop Grumman recently reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 sales growth of 6% year-over-year to $10.64 billion, beating the consensus of $10.44 billion. Q4 net loss per share was $(3.54) compared to a $13.46 profit a year ago. Adjusted EPS was $6.27, beating the consensus of $5.80.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Cramer said AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC is not doing well. "We don’t want AMC… We want stocks that go higher."

AMC Entertainment recently announced that the “Taylor Swift – The Eras Tour” concert film officially became the highest-grossing concert and documentary film in box office history. The film is distributed exclusively by AMC Theatres Distribution.

The "Mad Money" host said Procore Technologies, Inc. PCOR is a "very, very expensive" stock. "I say ka-ching ka-ching on some of that one."

Keybanc analyst Jason Celino recently maintained Procore Technologies with an Overweight and raised the price target from $70 to $77.

Price Action:

Shares of Procore Technologies gained 2.5% to close at $72.73 on Monday.

AMC shares climbed 4.9% to $4.27 on Monday.

Northrop Grumman shares rose 0.1% to settle at $438.31 during Monday’s session.

Shares of John Bean Technologies gained 1.5% to close at $103.68 on Monday.

Now Read This: Perspective Therapeutics And 3 Other Stocks Under $2 Insiders Are Buying

Photo: Shutterstock