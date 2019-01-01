John Bean Tech (NYSE:JBT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for John Bean Tech
John Bean Tech Questions & Answers
The latest price target for John Bean Tech (NYSE: JBT) was reported by B of A Securities on April 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $100.00 expecting JBT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -19.65% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for John Bean Tech (NYSE: JBT) was provided by B of A Securities, and John Bean Tech maintained their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of John Bean Tech, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for John Bean Tech was filed on April 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest John Bean Tech (JBT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $94.00 to $100.00. The current price John Bean Tech (JBT) is trading at is $124.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
