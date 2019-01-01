ñol

John Bean Tech
(NYSE:JBT)
124.46
-1.05[-0.84%]
At close: Jun 3
124.36
-0.1000[-0.08%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low122.99 - 125.64
52 Week High/Low98.57 - 177.56
Open / Close123.92 / 124.36
Float / Outstanding22.9M / 31.8M
Vol / Avg.141.2K / 237.6K
Mkt Cap4B
P/E34.07
50d Avg. Price115.49
Div / Yield0.4/0.32%
Payout Ratio10.96
EPS0.8
Total Float22.9M

John Bean Tech (NYSE:JBT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

John Bean Tech reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$0.870

Quarterly Revenue

$469.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$469.2M

Earnings Recap

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

John Bean Technologies beat estimated earnings by 55.36%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was up $51.40 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 19.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at John Bean Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.11 1.18 1 0.78
EPS Actual 0.92 1.02 1.19 0.90
Revenue Estimate 519.39M 494.92M 452.96M 418.71M
Revenue Actual 497.60M 477.40M 475.50M 417.80M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

John Bean Tech Questions & Answers

Q
When is John Bean Tech (NYSE:JBT) reporting earnings?
A

John Bean Tech (JBT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for John Bean Tech (NYSE:JBT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.58, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Q
What were John Bean Tech’s (NYSE:JBT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $386.1M, which beat the estimate of $381.6M.

