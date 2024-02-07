Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Hold Sell These 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks With Over 3% Dividend Yields

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC

Dividend Yield: 3.15%

analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $100 to $90 on Oct. 16, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: Omnicom Group posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG

Dividend Yield: 3.76%

analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $35 to $33 on Oct. 23, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: Interpublic Group is expected to release earnings for the latest quarter on Feb. 8, 2024.

Sinclair, Inc. SBGI

Dividend Yield: 6.73%

analyst Bryan Kraft maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $18 to $17 on Aug. 15, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%. Recent News: Sinclair and Futuri announced a strategic partnership to innovate television sales with AI Technology.

