Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Interpublic Gr of Cos
Interpublic Gr of Cos Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) was reported by Argus Research on March 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $41.00 expecting IPG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 30.93% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE: IPG) was provided by Argus Research, and Interpublic Gr of Cos upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Interpublic Gr of Cos, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Interpublic Gr of Cos was filed on March 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Interpublic Gr of Cos (IPG) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $41.00. The current price Interpublic Gr of Cos (IPG) is trading at is $31.32, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.