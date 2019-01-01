QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6 - 6.31
Vol / Avg.
56.9K/145K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.11 - 11.9
Mkt Cap
514.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.21
P/E
38.19
EPS
0.09
Shares
85.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 5:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 6:18AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 6:04AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
AdTheorent Holding Co Inc is a digital media platform which focuses on performance-first, privacy-forward methods to execute programmatic digital advertising campaigns, serving both advertising agency and brand customers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AdTheorent Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AdTheorent Holding (ADTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AdTheorent Holding (NASDAQ: ADTH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AdTheorent Holding's (ADTH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AdTheorent Holding (ADTH) stock?

A

The latest price target for AdTheorent Holding (NASDAQ: ADTH) was reported by B of A Securities on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting ADTH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 66.67% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AdTheorent Holding (ADTH)?

A

The stock price for AdTheorent Holding (NASDAQ: ADTH) is $6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AdTheorent Holding (ADTH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AdTheorent Holding.

Q

When is AdTheorent Holding (NASDAQ:ADTH) reporting earnings?

A

AdTheorent Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is AdTheorent Holding (ADTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AdTheorent Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does AdTheorent Holding (ADTH) operate in?

A

AdTheorent Holding is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.