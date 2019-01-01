ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Interpublic Gr of Cos
(NYSE:IPG)
31.315
-0.005[-0.02%]
At close: Jun 6
31.32
0.0050[0.02%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low27.67 - 39.98
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding305.3M / 393.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 3.7M
Mkt Cap12.3B
P/E12.23
50d Avg. Price33.41
Div / Yield1.16/3.70%
Payout Ratio42.97
EPS0.4
Total Float305.3M

Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG), Dividends

Interpublic Gr of Cos issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Interpublic Gr of Cos generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.76%

Annual Dividend

$1.16

Last Dividend

Jun 6
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Interpublic Gr of Cos Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Interpublic Gr of Cos (IPG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Interpublic Gr of Cos. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.29 on June 21, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Interpublic Gr of Cos (IPG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Interpublic Gr of Cos ($IPG) will be on June 21, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Interpublic Gr of Cos (IPG) shares by June 6, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Interpublic Gr of Cos (IPG) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Interpublic Gr of Cos (IPG) will be on June 3, 2022 and will be $0.29

Q
What is the dividend yield for Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG)?
A

Interpublic Gr of Cos has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Interpublic Gr of Cos (IPG) was $0.29 and was paid out next on June 21, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.