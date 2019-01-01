Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Intapp
Intapp Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting INTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.32% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Intapp maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Intapp, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Intapp was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Intapp (INTA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $35.00 to $27.00. The current price Intapp (INTA) is trading at is $19.38, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
