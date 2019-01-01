Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
$-0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$69.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$69.7M
Earnings History
Intapp Questions & Answers
When is Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) reporting earnings?
Intapp (INTA) is scheduled to report earnings on September 7, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.19, which beat the estimate of $-0.35.
What were Intapp’s (NASDAQ:INTA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $61.3M, which beat the estimate of $56.4M.
