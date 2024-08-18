AST SpaceMobile And Rocket Lab Are Among Top 7 Best Performing Mid-Cap Stocks Last Week (Aug 11-Aug 17): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
These seven mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS shares rocketed 48.26% after the company announced that it's on track to launch five satellites in early September.
- Tempus AI, Inc. TEM stock climbed 30.93%.
- Intapp, Inc. INTA shares increased 27.59% after the company reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and issued guidance. Many analysts upped the price forecasts on the company.
- Loar Holdings Inc. LOAR shares escalated 25.28% after it reported better-than-expected Q2 GAAP EPS and sales.
- Rocket Lab USA Inc.'s RKLB stock upped 21.03% after the company packed and shipped two Mars-bound spacecraft to Cape Canaveral, FL, in preparation for launch.
- Qifu Technology Inc. QFIN stock soared 19.98% last week after the company reported Q2 financial results.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE shares grew 19.44% after the company reported fourth-quarter results. Analysts boosted their price forecast for the stock.
Also Read:
- NVIDIA, Starbucks And Dell Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Gainers Last Week (Aug 11-Aug 17): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?
- Rivian, Chipotle Mexican And Sirius XM Are Among Top 10 Large Cap Losers Last Week (Aug 11-Aug 17): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?
Photo via AST SpaceMobile
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in