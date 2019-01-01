IMV (NASDAQ:IMV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for IMV
The latest price target for IMV (NASDAQ: IMV) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on September 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting IMV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 354.55% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for IMV (NASDAQ: IMV) was provided by Cantor Fitzgerald, and IMV initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of IMV, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for IMV was filed on September 22, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 22, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest IMV (IMV) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $4.00. The current price IMV (IMV) is trading at is $0.88, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
