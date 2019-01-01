ñol

Impel Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:IMPL)
7.98
-0.03[-0.37%]
At close: Jun 6
8.25
0.2700[3.38%]
After Hours: 7:07PM EDT
Day High/Low7.79 - 8.25
52 Week High/Low5.72 - 34.75
Open / Close8.14 / 7.98
Float / Outstanding7.1M / 23.2M
Vol / Avg.46.1K / 79.8K
Mkt Cap184.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.74
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.17
Total Float7.1M

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Impel Pharmaceuticals reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 16

EPS

$-1.170

Quarterly Revenue

$1.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.8M

Earnings Recap

 

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Impel Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 11.43%, reporting an EPS of $-1.17 versus an estimate of $-1.05.

Revenue was up $1.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.79% increase in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q
When is Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) reporting earnings?
A

Impel Pharmaceuticals (IMPL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 15, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.54, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Impel Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:IMPL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

