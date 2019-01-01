Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMPL) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Impel Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 11.43%, reporting an EPS of $-1.17 versus an estimate of $-1.05.

Revenue was up $1.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.2 which was followed by a 2.79% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.