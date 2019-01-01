QQQ
Implenia is a construction service company. It operates through four business segments: development, buildings, civil engineering, and specialties. The company's projects include complex new construction, modernization work on existing properties, residential and industrial buildings, tunneling, road and rail construction, and some niche work such as wood-based construction. Implenia generates most of its revenue from the buildings and civil engineering segments, and more than half of its revenue is earned in Switzerland.

Analyst Ratings

Implenia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Implenia (IPLNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Implenia (OTCPK: IPLNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Implenia's (IPLNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Implenia.

Q

What is the target price for Implenia (IPLNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Implenia

Q

Current Stock Price for Implenia (IPLNF)?

A

The stock price for Implenia (OTCPK: IPLNF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Implenia (IPLNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Implenia.

Q

When is Implenia (OTCPK:IPLNF) reporting earnings?

A

Implenia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Implenia (IPLNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Implenia.

Q

What sector and industry does Implenia (IPLNF) operate in?

A

Implenia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.