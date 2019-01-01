QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Implanet SA designs produce and sell medical implants and devices used in orthopedic surgery. Its products include prosthetic knees, spinal bracing systems, intersomatic cages, pins, suture threads, screws, and anchors. The company operates in a single segment - the commercialization of orthopedic implants. It derives most of its geographical revenue from France.

Implanet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Implanet (IMPZY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Implanet (OTCEM: IMPZY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Implanet's (IMPZY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Implanet.

Q

What is the target price for Implanet (IMPZY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Implanet

Q

Current Stock Price for Implanet (IMPZY)?

A

The stock price for Implanet (OTCEM: IMPZY) is $0.08 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 19:53:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Implanet (IMPZY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Implanet.

Q

When is Implanet (OTCEM:IMPZY) reporting earnings?

A

Implanet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Implanet (IMPZY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Implanet.

Q

What sector and industry does Implanet (IMPZY) operate in?

A

Implanet is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.