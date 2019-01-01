Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.420
Quarterly Revenue
$71.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$71.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Industrial Logistics using advanced sorting and filters.
Industrial Logistics Questions & Answers
When is Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT) reporting earnings?
Industrial Logistics (ILPT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Industrial Logistics’s (NASDAQ:ILPT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $40.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.