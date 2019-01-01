Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ:ILPT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Industrial Logistics
Industrial Logistics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ: ILPT) was reported by RBC Capital on May 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $20.00 expecting ILPT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.96% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Industrial Logistics (NASDAQ: ILPT) was provided by RBC Capital, and Industrial Logistics maintained their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Industrial Logistics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Industrial Logistics was filed on May 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Industrial Logistics (ILPT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $25.00 to $20.00. The current price Industrial Logistics (ILPT) is trading at is $14.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
