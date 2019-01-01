Information Servs Gr (NASDAQ:III), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Information Servs Gr
Information Servs Gr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Information Servs Gr (NASDAQ: III) was reported by Barrington Research on May 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting III to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.06% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Information Servs Gr (NASDAQ: III) was provided by Barrington Research, and Information Servs Gr upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Information Servs Gr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Information Servs Gr was filed on May 12, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Information Servs Gr (III) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price Information Servs Gr (III) is trading at is $6.36, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
