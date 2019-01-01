Information Servs Gr (NASDAQ:III), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.120
Quarterly Revenue
$72.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$72.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Information Servs Gr using advanced sorting and filters.
Information Servs Gr Questions & Answers
When is Information Servs Gr (NASDAQ:III) reporting earnings?
Information Servs Gr (III) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Information Servs Gr (NASDAQ:III)?
The Actual EPS was $0.08, which hit the estimate of $0.08.
What were Information Servs Gr’s (NASDAQ:III) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $68M, which missed the estimate of $71.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.