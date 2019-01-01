Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Intl Flavors & Fragrances
Intl Flavors & Fragrances Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) was reported by Deutsche Bank on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $145.00 expecting IFF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 9.43% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE: IFF) was provided by Deutsche Bank, and Intl Flavors & Fragrances maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Intl Flavors & Fragrances, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Intl Flavors & Fragrances was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) rating was a maintained with a price target of $165.00 to $145.00. The current price Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) is trading at is $132.51, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
