Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$1.690
Quarterly Revenue
$3.2B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.2B
Earnings History
Intl Flavors & Fragrances Questions & Answers
When is Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) reporting earnings?
Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)?
The Actual EPS was $1.50, which beat the estimate of $1.45.
What were Intl Flavors & Fragrances’s (NYSE:IFF) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $842.9M, which missed the estimate of $843.8M.
