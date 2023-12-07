Verint Reports Strong Earnings, Joins Semtech, Alphabet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. VRNT rose sharply during Thursday’s session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

Verint posted quarterly adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share, beating market estimates of 57 cents per share. The company’s quarterly sales came in at $218.67 million versus estimates of $215.90 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

Verint shares rose 14% to $27.40 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

MicroAlgo Inc. MLGO shares climbed 26% to $12.07. MicroAlgo shares jumped over 295% on Wednesday after the company announced it plans to establish a postgraduate training practice base.

shares climbed 26% to $12.07. MicroAlgo shares jumped over 295% on Wednesday after the company announced it plans to establish a postgraduate training practice base. Semtech Corporation SMTC gained 18.5% to $19.80 after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

gained 18.5% to $19.80 after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance. Altimmune, Inc. ALT shares rose 18.3% to $8.14.

shares rose 18.3% to $8.14. JetBlue Airways Corporation JBLU gained 15.8% to $5.48 after the company said that demand for travel remains healthy, with close-in bookings outperforming expectations for both holiday peak and non-holiday travel periods since late October.

gained 15.8% to $5.48 after the company said that demand for travel remains healthy, with close-in bookings outperforming expectations for both holiday peak and non-holiday travel periods since late October. Lilium N.V. LILM gained 14% to $1.2650 after the company announced it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Lufthansa Group for a strategic partnership.

gained 14% to $1.2650 after the company announced it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Lufthansa Group for a strategic partnership. AerSale Corporation ASLE shares jumped 13.4% to $16.16 after the company announced the FAA has issued the company a Supplemental Type Certificate for AerAware, its Enhanced Flight Vision System for the Boeing B737NG product line.

shares jumped 13.4% to $16.16 after the company announced the FAA has issued the company a Supplemental Type Certificate for AerAware, its Enhanced Flight Vision System for the Boeing B737NG product line. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. CERE rose 12.2% to $41.44 after AbbVie Inc. ABBV announced it will acquire the company for a total equity value of approximately $8.7 billion.

rose 12.2% to $41.44 after announced it will acquire the company for a total equity value of approximately $8.7 billion. IES Holdings, Inc. IESC climbed 11.8% to $79.68 following quarterly results.

climbed 11.8% to $79.68 following quarterly results. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. CABA gained 9.1% to $16.08.

gained 9.1% to $16.08. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ULCC rose 8.2% to $4.90.

rose 8.2% to $4.90. Biomea Fusion, Inc. BMEA gained 7.8% to $19.89.

gained 7.8% to $19.89. Ispire Technology Inc. ISPR rose 6.5% to $11.64.

rose 6.5% to $11.64. 3D Systems Corporation DDD climbed 5.8% to $5.86. 3D Systems announced partial repurchase of $135 million of 0% coupon, convertible senior notes at 26% discount to par value

climbed 5.8% to $5.86. 3D Systems announced partial repurchase of $135 million of 0% coupon, convertible senior notes at 26% discount to par value Couchbase, Inc. BASE gained 5.7% to $21.07 as the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong revenue outlook for FY24.

gained 5.7% to $21.07 as the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong revenue outlook for FY24. Southwest Airlines Co. LUV rose 5.2% to $29.43.

rose 5.2% to $29.43. Alphabet Inc. GOOGL shares rose 5.1% to $136.62. Google made a significant announcement, launching Gemini AI, its most powerful AI model to date.

Now Read This: Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Following Jobless Claims Data; BitTorrent Becomes Top Loser