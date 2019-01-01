IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 29
EPS
$-0.360
Quarterly Revenue
$501.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$501.6M
IES Hldgs Questions & Answers
When is IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC) reporting earnings?
IES Hldgs (IESC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were IES Hldgs’s (NASDAQ:IESC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $208.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
