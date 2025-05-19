Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Defensive Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Philip Morris International Inc. PM

Dividend Yield: 3.17%

3.17% Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $175 to $205 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $175 to $205 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. JP Morgan analyst Jared Dinges maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $145 to $160 on Feb. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Jared Dinges maintained an Overweight rating and boosted the price target from $145 to $160 on Feb. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: On April 23, Philip Morris reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

On April 23, Philip Morris reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP

Dividend Yield: 3.31%

3.31% Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $60 to $57 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $60 to $57 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Morgan Stanley analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $63 to $58 on May 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Dara Mohsenian maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $63 to $58 on May 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Recent News: On May 8, Molson Coors Beverage reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

On May 8, Molson Coors Beverage reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

The Hershey Company HSY

Dividend Yield: 3.46%

3.46% Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $183 to $177 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $183 to $177 on April 17, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%. Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $125 to $132 on March 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Chris Carey maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $125 to $132 on March 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Recent News: On May 1, Hershey posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

On May 1, Hershey posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Photo via Shutterstock