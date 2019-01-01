Hershey (NYSE:HSY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Hershey (NYSE:HSY) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hershey beat estimated earnings by 20.48%, reporting an EPS of $2.53 versus an estimate of $2.1.
Revenue was up $370.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 0.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hershey's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.61
|1.99
|1.44
|1.80
|EPS Actual
|1.69
|2.10
|1.47
|1.92
|Revenue Estimate
|2.26B
|2.30B
|1.83B
|2.11B
|Revenue Actual
|2.33B
|2.36B
|1.99B
|2.30B
Earnings History
Hershey Questions & Answers
Hershey (HSY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.09, which beat the estimate of $0.90.
The Actual Revenue was $1.7B, which beat the estimate of $1.7B.
