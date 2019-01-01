HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 10
EPS
$0.260
Quarterly Revenue
$8.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$8.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of HireQuest using advanced sorting and filters.
HireQuest Questions & Answers
When is HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) reporting earnings?
HireQuest (HQI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were HireQuest’s (NASDAQ:HQI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $24.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.