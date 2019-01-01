HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for HireQuest
The latest price target for HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) was reported by Barrington Research on March 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting HQI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 96.21% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) was provided by Barrington Research, and HireQuest initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HireQuest, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HireQuest was filed on March 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HireQuest (HQI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $29.00. The current price HireQuest (HQI) is trading at is $14.78, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
