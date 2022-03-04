 Skip to main content

Barrington Sees Sharp Upside In This Staffing Company
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 12:08pm   Comments
  • Barrington Research analyst Kevin Steinke initiated coverage of Hirequest Inc (NASDAQ: HQI) with an Outperform rating and a price target of $29, implying an upside of 68%.
  • Steinke notes that the national franchisor of on-demand, temporary, and commercial staffing services has been expanding the range of staffing specialties that franchised offices can provide, while its franchised model results in greater earnings stability and higher margins relative to competitors.
  • The analyst expects HireQuest to grow faster than its larger competitors, which should justify a higher valuation.
  • Price Action: HQI shares are trading higher by 1.38% at $17.26 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for HQI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Barrington ResearchInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Dec 2021DA DavidsonInitiates Coverage OnBuy

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

